 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20325820 Edited 9 October 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Reworked the save screen to remove "load" and "delete" functionality.
(Loading a save file is still available mid-game if you quit to the title screen)

**ANNOUNCEMENT**
A bug was found in a previous version of the game that may have deleted an important data file. If your saves do not appear then please reach out to me through discord or directly at WillardofOzStudios@gmail.com and I can send a copy of the file that was deleted.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3187491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link