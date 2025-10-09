- Reworked the save screen to remove "load" and "delete" functionality.
(Loading a save file is still available mid-game if you quit to the title screen)
**ANNOUNCEMENT**
A bug was found in a previous version of the game that may have deleted an important data file. If your saves do not appear then please reach out to me through discord or directly at WillardofOzStudios@gmail.com and I can send a copy of the file that was deleted.
Version 3.0 and Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3187491
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update