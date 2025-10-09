 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20325799 Edited 9 October 2025 – 19:26:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Found some things that needed fixing, and fixed them!
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to shrink when interacting with certain objects
- Streamlined interactions with the ingredient bowls
- Prettied up the UI a bit

