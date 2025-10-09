 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20325727 Edited 9 October 2025 – 20:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As we had many Refunds new Update October 9 2025:

Removed DemoSongs then at Start player need select download packs they want.
So we hope now lower Refunds as you easy find now settings and packs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3940991
