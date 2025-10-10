Update Notice of "Spirit Realm Tales" on October 10th

Dear Agents,

The server of "Spirit World Chronicles" will undergo maintenance at 10:30 on October 10th (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to last for 180 minutes. During this period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time accordingly to avoid any unnecessary losses. The server's reopening time may be advanced or delayed depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

10,000 Spirit Coins, 500 Ancient Coins, 1 Good Luck Treasure Chest, 1 Forget Worry Wine, 3 Double Spirit Coin Cards

Please claim them via in-game mail, and remember to check within the specified time!

【Balance Adjustment】

<2V8 Mode>

• Spirit Detective Team

- The invincibility time of Spirit Detective after being hit by a normal attack has been slightly increased.

"Exclusive Rotation of the Chosen Treasure Box"

Event Time: 2025/10/10 - 2025/10/24

• Exclusive skin for this period's Chosen Treasure Box: "Bai Zhi - Furry Little Rabbits" is waiting for you to obtain!

• Skins and items available for exchange in this period's Chosen Treasure Box: "Bai Zhi - Top Player · Pink Neon", "Xiang Nuannuan - Top Player · Purple Garden", "Luo Li - Command of the Stiffened · Imperial Feather", "Wei Qingyu - Bellflower Fairy · Peach Blossom", "Lan Lu - Hundred Birds · Phoenix Chirp"

Direct Purchase Page: Kite

"Kites chase the clear breeze to the blue sky."

"Ouyang Miaomiao - Kite (Weapon)" is available for direct purchase on the page at a limited-time special offer of 38,800 Spirit Stones.

"Star Diamond Reappearance: Moon Shadow Priestess & Witch Return"

Star Diamond Mall Limited Time Reappearance:

Event Time: October 10th - October 24th

After collecting the corresponding character costumes, you can exchange for additional items by consuming the designated currency.

『New Arrivals at the Trading Hall』

「Blue Heron - Star River Wish · Azure & Youyue - Star River Wish · Pink River & Nanlan Liandu - Star River Wish · Crimson」 Series

【This Week's Expired Events】

▶ Event Pages ◀

- 「A Zi & Guess Guess」

- 「Worshiping the Moon」

- 「Angel's Ring」

- 「Sea Star」

- 「This is Not a Spoon」 (Back on sale at the Jade Fragments Mall at original price)

- 「Arcade · Hurricane」 (Reappearance)

- 「Star Trail · Leo」 (Reappearance)

- 「Lingbo Cruise」 (Reappearance)

- 「Fan Dance · Ripples」 (Reappearance)

▶ Recharge Events ◀

- 「Double Festival Accumulated Consumption」

- 「Double Festival Gift Gathering」

- 「Star Diamond Replenishment Plan」

▶ Theme Treasure Chests ◀

- 「Star Sea Theme Treasure Chest」

▶ Star Diamond Mall ◀

- 「Shen Wanyin - Arcade · Hurricane」

- 「He Ruoyao - Star Trail · Leo」

- 「Nanlan Liandu - Fan Dance · Ripples」

- 「Qing Hong - Lingbo Cruise」

【Bug Fixes】

1. Fixed the issue where Ling Tan Qinghong's main skill would not trigger invisibility when passing through dog holes at certain locations on the Lane map.

2. Fixed the issue where Luo Li could push the wraith out of the map at certain locations on the Temple B map.

3. Fixed the issue where the weapon effect position of Luo Li's - Illusion Gun was abnormal.

