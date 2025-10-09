updating UnityPlayer.dll to version that fixes issue described here:
https://steamcommunity.com/groups/steamworks/announcements/detail/524229329545071275
Notice for Unity Game Developers: CVE-2025-59489 patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
JankBrain Content Depot 1493931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update