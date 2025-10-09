Knights and mercs, we're dropping another hot update onto the streets of New Boston, calling all heisters. Following up on the 2 new maps (Harbor Prison, Q-Compute Core), Update #39 drops the second half of the Taylor Strizek saga (TRUCK JOB is the first part), as well as a bunch of other exciting stuff. The new heist comes with 2 missions, one of which is an extremely challenging 3-stage heist. We've also added a new system for friendly "ally" units that are controlled by the game but fight on your side, the new Omicron Rook Implants service can offer 8 high-powered cybernetics, 4 new temp Trait options for Face's during Limit Breaks, and fixed a pile of F10s reported by the community (as always, thank you!)

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

Strizek Returns with Truck Job Part 2

While there are no more trucks to chase in the second half of the Taylor Strizek storyline, this extension of the story wraps up her arc and the boosting of this genius-level scientist from Matsumoto. You're sure to make some new friends, enemies, witness some crazy tech, and hopefully (fingers crossed!) complete the pre-arranged boosting to Rook Tech.

The second half of the storyline features a new, extremely hard 3-stage mission. In addition, the new arc includes a new structure where another linked mission can change the options you have in pathing through the 3-stage mission.

If you can pull it off, a new unique cybernetics service - the Omicron Rook Implants - is one of your many rewards, offering 8 new cybernetics from Power Level 4 to 7.

Face Limit Break Temp Traits

We've now added 2 options to both Hype and Stress Limit Breaks for Face that will allow them to pick temp Traits. These Traits are either temporarily buff or debuff to team XP and Stress or a temp buff or debuff to the Face's negotiation prowess and ability to pull in big paydays on missions.

This also helps any really late game squads where your Face has run out of options to pick as they are 100% leveled to the gills.

Ally Unit System

Cyber Knights has already supported some pretty exciting variation within the game-controlled characters - the local security, the ability to drop in aggressive enemies who fight you and the security, brain-wormed maniacs fighting everyone, Head Hunters chasing you and fighting local security, VIPs who want no part in the fighting ...

And now, we've added friendly ally units that are under the game's control. These units will fight with opposing faction forces (often local security) and will take friendly actions (buffing, healing) toward your mercs if there is a chance to do so. These allies are not under yoru command and so will follow their own orders and tactical decisions.

You'll spot them by their sea green outline and "Ally" shown in their overhead.

While this new angle for deploying friendly allies was not simple to add, it is exciting in the ways it opens up more scenarios (friendly faction coming to back you up) in missions and stories as well as the option to expand the Leverage system (pay gangers to arrive and cause hell, but if they see you the gangers don't shoot you). More on that Leverage option soon!

Jupiter Advanced Decks vs. Cascade Arms

The next to-be-released Power Play slipped out of the lab in yesterday's hotfix, kind of stealing the Advanced Jupiter Decks spot. You may have seen an offer for Cascade Precision Arms OR your currently on-going Advanced Jupiter Decks Power Play events might have sudden disappeared. This should all be resolved in this update.

However, if you have any issue with this Power Play after yesterday's bug, please email me at andrew@tresebrothers.com and we can assist.

v2.2.37 - #39: Truck Job Returns! - 10/9/2025

- Added second part of Taylor Strizek's Truck Job - get heisting! Restricted to PL 5+

- High difficulty 3 stage mission to boost Strizek from MATS to Rook - boooooooooooooost!

- Added new Rook cybernetics service and 8 new cybernetic implants (PL 4-7)

- Added new Limit Break options for Face - temp Traits High Baller, Low Baller, Leadership Surge and Leadership Slump

- Added new system for friendly allies who can come to your aid in missions (but are controlled by game)

- Fixed bug with Truck Job part 1's pre-hack mission where Head Hunters might pretend to arrive

- Fixed bug in Nanofacture Hub where an enemy could be stuck in a set of lockers

- Fixed bug with offset UI from map elements in "Decommissioned Core" map

- Added missing enemy description for Syndicate Shocktop enemy type

- Fixed bug with (not ready) Cascade Arms Power Play appearing and Jupiter Advanced Decks Power Play disappearing

- Fixed sudden bad stats for Ex-Los Z Recon Vanguard's backstory Trait

- Fixed bug where a Head Hunter who is killed by your team really quickly might still pop up the next turn for trash talk