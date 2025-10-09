Patch Notes 1.208 (this was applied 4th October)
Removes the Unity security vulnerability which was announced yesterday.
Patch Notes 1.209
Improved the pathfinding around the steps of the ruined tower
Added a hint if you boil the fly agaric on a stove that the SPOILER ritual should instead be done at SPOILER
Added the option to ask Diedrik and Sofia for personal items for SPOILER
Added some extra wording when you first set the SPOILER TRAP so it’s clearer that it worked
Fixed a bug that occasionally had bodies in your basement disappear
Patch Notes 1.210
Added a warning (chapter 12) before going into the war council that it will cancel the SPOILER
Fixed an occasional bug that let you walk through the locked plague wing door in chapter 12
Added an option to try Repair on zombies (once), so that you know that it does not work on zombies and is not a bug
Added a command for a minion to give you the body they’re carrying, rather than having to get them to drop it so you can pick it up
Added some more conversation for zombie SPOILER
Patch Notes 1.211
Fixes an issue with the chapter 12 docker quest ‘Button Men’
Fixes an issue whereby inventory items were occasionally going missing
Your minions will now join a combat if you move close enough to where they are waiting, if they were not already in the combat (the range is 50 metres). If you have human allies in the combat, this doesn’t apply.
Improved the wording in one of the choices in chapter 15 SPOILER
