Patch Notes 1.208 (this was applied 4th October)

NOTE: WHERE YOU SEE 'SPOILER' BELOW, PLEASE REFER TO THE PATCH NOTES IN THE DISCUSSION FORUM. SPOILER TAGS DON'T WORK HERE IN ANNOUNCEMENTS.

Patch Notes 1.209

Fixed a bug that occasionally had bodies in your basement disappear

Added some extra wording when you first set the SPOILER TRAP so it’s clearer that it worked

Added the option to ask Diedrik and Sofia for personal items for SPOILER

Added a hint if you boil the fly agaric on a stove that the SPOILER ritual should instead be done at SPOILER

Improved the pathfinding around the steps of the ruined tower

Patch Notes 1.210

Added a warning (chapter 12) before going into the war council that it will cancel the SPOILER

Fixed an occasional bug that let you walk through the locked plague wing door in chapter 12

Added an option to try Repair on zombies (once), so that you know that it does not work on zombies and is not a bug

Added a command for a minion to give you the body they’re carrying, rather than having to get them to drop it so you can pick it up