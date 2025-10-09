 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20325401 Edited 9 October 2025 – 18:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 1.208 (this was applied 4th October)

  • Removes the Unity security vulnerability which was announced yesterday.

NOTE: WHERE YOU SEE 'SPOILER' BELOW, PLEASE REFER TO THE PATCH NOTES IN THE DISCUSSION FORUM. SPOILER TAGS DON'T WORK HERE IN ANNOUNCEMENTS.

Patch Notes 1.209

  • Improved the pathfinding around the steps of the ruined tower

  • Added a hint if you boil the fly agaric on a stove that the SPOILER ritual should instead be done at SPOILER

  • Added the option to ask Diedrik and Sofia for personal items for SPOILER

  • Added some extra wording when you first set the SPOILER TRAP so it’s clearer that it worked

  • Fixed a bug that occasionally had bodies in your basement disappear

Patch Notes 1.210 

  • Added a warning (chapter 12) before going into the war council that it will cancel the SPOILER

  • Fixed an occasional bug that let you walk through the locked plague wing door in chapter 12

  • Added an option to try Repair on zombies (once), so that you know that it does not work on zombies and is not a bug

  • Added a command for a minion to give you the body they’re carrying, rather than having to get them to drop it so you can pick it up

  • Added some more conversation for zombie SPOILER

 

Patch Notes 1.211

  • Fixes an issue with the chapter 12 docker quest ‘Button Men’

  • Fixes an issue whereby inventory items were occasionally going missing

  • Your minions will now join a combat if you move close enough to where they are waiting, if they were not already in the combat (the range is 50 metres). If you have human allies in the combat, this doesn’t apply.

  • Improved the wording in one of the choices in chapter 15 SPOILER

Changed files in this update

