Greetings, Citizens!
The season for Trick or Treat has arrived, and we have a treat in store for you…
🎃 Our Halloween Update is OUT NOW 👻
Keep reading to learn about what’s included in this update!
Version 7870
New features
- Halloween decorations:
- Withered trees
- Withered Ivy Small
- Withered Ivy Big
- Small Jack O'Lanterns
- Big Jack O'Lanterns
- Small Pumpkin
- Big Pumpkin
- Spooky Scarecrow
- Mist
- Gravestones
- New Halloween quest.
- Added a film grain effect to the photo mode options.
Bug fixes
- Fixed the wrong number of researched items to unlock displayed on the overworld map.
- Fixed farming bug where farms would have the same farmID and thus share the same fields and output.
- Fixed the issue where the gardening table couldn't have other props placed on top of it.
- Fixed the square brush rotation, now goes in increments of 7.5 degrees instead of 12.5 degrees.
- Fixed that decoration variations would sometimes revert to the default version if the wall variant didn't have a unique model per variation.
We hope you enjoy the new update!
If you have time, we’d also really appreciate it if you could leave us a review! Your reviews really help us in terms of gathering feedback that we’ll consider for future updates.
