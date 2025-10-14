 Skip to content
14 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Citizens!


The season for Trick or Treat has arrived, and we have a treat in store for you…


🎃 Our Halloween Update is OUT NOW 👻




Keep reading to learn about what’s included in this update!


Version 7870

New features
  • Halloween decorations:
- Cellar door
- Withered trees
- Withered Ivy Small
- Withered Ivy Big
- Small Jack O'Lanterns
- Big Jack O'Lanterns
- Small Pumpkin
- Big Pumpkin
- Spooky Scarecrow
- Mist
- Gravestones
  • New Halloween quest.
  • Added a film grain effect to the photo mode options.

Bug fixes
  • Fixed the wrong number of researched items to unlock displayed on the overworld map.
  • Fixed farming bug where farms would have the same farmID and thus share the same fields and output.
  • Fixed the issue where the gardening table couldn't have other props placed on top of it.
  • Fixed the square brush rotation, now goes in increments of 7.5 degrees instead of 12.5 degrees.
  • Fixed that decoration variations would sometimes revert to the default version if the wall variant didn't have a unique model per variation.

We hope you enjoy the new update!

If you have time, we’d also really appreciate it if you could leave us a review! Your reviews really help us in terms of gathering feedback that we’ll consider for future updates.



Keep up to date with all things Galaxy Grove in the Discord!




