Notable Improvements

- Drastically reduced the cooldown to submit a bug report.

- Double the text capacity of the bug report description.

- Updated UI anchoring to better support 2560x1600 and similar ratio resolutions.

- Slightly increased the tooltip popup height and text size.

Notable Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue which caused the price calculation to be inaccurate in the furniture cart.

- Fixed an issue which allowed the player to interact with furniture while the bug report form is open.

- Fixed an issue which allowed the player to enter build mode while the shelf settings panel was open.

Thank you to everyone who has been submitting bug reports!

I'll keep working around the clock to fix any more outstanding issues as they pop up, if you would like to know what I am currently working on, you can do so here.