10 October 2025 Build 20325130 Edited 10 October 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Many new Modifiers have now been added to the Modifier reward pool.

  • You can now choose from 3 Modifiers instead of getting one randomly.

  • Gift rewards now tell you in the text which ship you will be getting the items from.

  • Modifiers will now reject items that cannot receive that modifier (no more multishot on your melee weapons)

  • The Multiplayer lobby now displays the selected danger level.

  • When playing in multiplayer, you can now un-ready in the workshop.

  • If you play in windowed mode, the game should now remember your window size and placement.

Balance Changes

  • Blade Dance changed: Duplicate adjacent Melee Weapons. The Duplicates have -1 rarity.

  • Cavalry Shield is no longer a melee weapon (renamed to Joust Mod).

  • Drill Lance rarity increased to Epic.

  • The laser wall enemy's lasers now have a maximum range (the range decreases the further the laser is from the center one).

  • Hologram now also copies the modifiers on the item it is copying.

  • The items created by Duplicator and Blade Dance now remember their modifiers.

  • The items equipped to Mega Hangars and Omni Hangars now remember their modifiers.

  • You can now chain Omni Hangars together and they will remember their items.

Bugfixes

  • Your displayed Wanted Level in the Workshop now properly updates when you use a Hologram on an item that increases your Wanted Level.

  • Piracy now properly turns red when its condition is not met.

  • Modifiers no longer apply to items that were moved into and then out of the box.

  • Fixed a bug where weapon arcs were disappearing.

  • Fixed a bug where the selected Danger Level was not transmitted to players who joined the lobby after it was selected.

  • Fixed a bug where Havoc Protocol was making the duplicating enemies duplicate at an abnormal rate.

