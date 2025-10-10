Features
Many new Modifiers have now been added to the Modifier reward pool.
You can now choose from 3 Modifiers instead of getting one randomly.
Gift rewards now tell you in the text which ship you will be getting the items from.
Modifiers will now reject items that cannot receive that modifier (no more multishot on your melee weapons)
The Multiplayer lobby now displays the selected danger level.
When playing in multiplayer, you can now un-ready in the workshop.
If you play in windowed mode, the game should now remember your window size and placement.
Balance Changes
Blade Dance changed: Duplicate adjacent Melee Weapons. The Duplicates have -1 rarity.
Cavalry Shield is no longer a melee weapon (renamed to Joust Mod).
Drill Lance rarity increased to Epic.
The laser wall enemy's lasers now have a maximum range (the range decreases the further the laser is from the center one).
Hologram now also copies the modifiers on the item it is copying.
The items created by Duplicator and Blade Dance now remember their modifiers.
The items equipped to Mega Hangars and Omni Hangars now remember their modifiers.
You can now chain Omni Hangars together and they will remember their items.
Bugfixes
Your displayed Wanted Level in the Workshop now properly updates when you use a Hologram on an item that increases your Wanted Level.
Piracy now properly turns red when its condition is not met.
Modifiers no longer apply to items that were moved into and then out of the box.
Fixed a bug where weapon arcs were disappearing.
Fixed a bug where the selected Danger Level was not transmitted to players who joined the lobby after it was selected.
Fixed a bug where Havoc Protocol was making the duplicating enemies duplicate at an abnormal rate.
Changed files in this update