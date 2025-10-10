Many new Modifiers have now been added to the Modifier reward pool.

You can now choose from 3 Modifiers instead of getting one randomly.

Gift rewards now tell you in the text which ship you will be getting the items from.

Modifiers will now reject items that cannot receive that modifier (no more multishot on your melee weapons)

The Multiplayer lobby now displays the selected danger level.

When playing in multiplayer, you can now un-ready in the workshop.