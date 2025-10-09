Hey everyone!

A quick update from my side — I’ve updated the game’s trailer!

Give it a watch and let me know what you think!

Who knew editing could be so time-consuming @_@

Store Page Screenshots

I’ve also replaced a few of the screenshots on the store page, some were outdated or just not that interesting. Still not perfect, I feel, but hopefully a bit better! I’ll probably revisit them once I have the mental energy to snap some proper shots.

That’s the store page stuff out of the way.

Bug Fixes

I’ve released a few updates to patch up some bugs that slipped into version 1.9.2.

Long story short: the Perk Tree wouldn’t let you pick upgrades, some characters’ specials weren’t working, and a few other things — if you encountered any of these issues, they should now be resolved.

I think there is also an issue with enemy spawning logic — but I'm still investigating!

Component Automation

I’ve sneaked in a small feature that’s been bugging me for a while — you can now automate Component selection when leveling up with a full build.

Components are slow, incremental upgrades that aren’t particularly exciting to pick manually. Of course, if you’re pushing for maximum damage, you’ll probably still want to min-max by hand — but for casual play, it can get a bit tedious.

So yeah, you can toggle it in the game settings!

Stage Backgrounds

I’ve updated the stage backgrounds as well — they should now pair nicely with the character cards!

Enemy Sliding

Enemies will no longer slide off the tiniest slopes! They should now be able to climb areas that they previously couldn't.

This issue was especially noticeable on the new map during testing, since it has lots of slopes and uneven terrain. It had to be fixed — and it should also majorly improve the experience on the Tundra of the North map!

Anyway, just wanted to let you all know about the new trailer and what the recent mini-patches were all about!