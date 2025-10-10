Big news! We’ve been working on this one for a while.

Everyone keeps asking for more fish. We ran out of fish budget ages ago, so we’ve been working on ways to keep adding them. One of our solutions is to announce our first partnership with the delightful folks at Quinn’s Fins!

We put their store in our game and our game in their store: Quinn’s Fins will now appear in the base game as a virtual store, featuring 12(!) free new in-game fish that Quinn’s Fins sells in real life across North America, and folks can purchase Fish Game from Quinn’s Fins online store. (To be clear, Fish Game will not receive any proceeds from the sale of these fish.)

And! If you love a fish you find in the Quinn’s Fins in-game store and want one in real-life, you can link directly to their online store from the game and order it! Since you’ve already become familiar with a deeply-simulated version of the fish, you’ll have a better idea of its real-life needs.

Here are the fish being added:

Peppered Corydora Catfish

Black Kuhli Loach

Polar Blue Tiger Parrotfish

Lyretail Blue Gold Guppy

Platinum Koi

Cardinal Tetra

Green Spotted Pufferfish

24-Karat Gold White Cloud Minnow

Tiger Barb

Blue Regal Peacock Cichlid

OB Red Zebra Mbuna Cichlid (2 distinct variations)

This isn’t an “announcement of an announcement”. They’re available right now!



Note that not all of them will be immediately available and will follow the same level-unlock path other stores require as some fish are for more advanced keepers.



Want to have direct influence on future fish to be added? Join the Fish Game Patreon to vote on future DLC (and to get those DLC included as part of your subscription). We also invite you to join the community Discord to share your aquascapes and thoughts!



