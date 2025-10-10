Today’s patch is a small hotfix to the freezes that were present when interacting with the UI when playing from the Epic Games Launcher version of the game
If you have never tried the Experimental version before but would like to try it now try the following
From Steam:
- Right click the game in Library > Properties > Betas > Select Experimental and start downloading
From Epic Games Launcher:
- Locate “Satisfactory Experimental” in your library and install
As usual, if we introduced any new issues with this patch please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We always appreciate your feedback and posts :)
Since the patch is still very recent, the previous patch notes will be included with this post so no one misses the information
Thank you all for your feedback so far and see you again soon <3
BUG FIXES
- Fixed performance issues when opening the UI while playing from Epic Games Launcher
TECH ART
- Fixed visual flickering around Northern Forest during nighttime
Previous Patch Notes Below:
Hi Pioneers!
Hello everyone, Today we’re reopening experimental with several changes, but the most important one of them is an optimization we’ve done a refactor of how we handle Spline Collision in-game, so now Conveyor Belts, Pipelines and Hypertubes should only have collision when a player is near them, this should also result in memory optimizations for bigger saves that use a lot of them.
This could potentially have unintended effects in both Singleplayer and Multiplayer/Dedicated Server so we wanted to release this in Experimental first to see if there’s anything we need to address before these changes come to the default version
If you notice any weird behaviour after this update, please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your feedback every day
See you all again soon <3
OPTIMIZATION
- Refactored Spline Collision
- This affects Conveyor Belts, Pipelines and Hypertubes
BUG FIXES
- Fixed “Let’s see what’s out there” achievement did not work when playing in languages other than English
- Fix for a specific crash when loading saves that contain Conveyor Belts built by blueprint auto-connect during 1.1 Experimental when it was not working correctly and have not been resaved since
- Fixed null pointer crash when logging discrepancy between picked up items on client and server
STEAM DECK
- Fixed controller support not working with the Server Manager
- Verified support:
- First time install now properly supports Steam Deck in-built controls during the first time setup elements (Microsoft Visual C++ Runtime)
- Steam Deck built-in controls are now always usable and available even when an External Controller is connected
