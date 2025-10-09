 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20324891
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

- [Ragebait] skill for melee tree - pulls in enemies, deals damage and provides short physical damage reduction

- [BladeField] skill for ranged tree - blades emerge from ground to attacks everyone in your attack range

Changed

- [Steel press] now uses element of your body to deal damage

- Animating some safe zone assets

- You can collect some strawberry to help with start game mana management

Fixed

- Fixed [Targeted stab] multiplier calculation

- Adjusting damage of some weapons blacksmither sells

- Fixed effect cost counter not always updating color

- Fixed displaying of stat calculation (too many numbers after dot)

