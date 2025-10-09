Added
- [Ragebait] skill for melee tree - pulls in enemies, deals damage and provides short physical damage reduction
- [BladeField] skill for ranged tree - blades emerge from ground to attacks everyone in your attack range
Changed
- [Steel press] now uses element of your body to deal damage
- Animating some safe zone assets
- You can collect some strawberry to help with start game mana management
Fixed
- Fixed [Targeted stab] multiplier calculation
- Adjusting damage of some weapons blacksmither sells
- Fixed effect cost counter not always updating color
- Fixed displaying of stat calculation (too many numbers after dot)
Changed files in this update