POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
9 October 2025 Build 20324752 Edited 9 October 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! MushDash V1.08 has the following updates:

1. We've reworked and reworked the player exit functionality. When a player exits a match, a bot (which won't move at all) will take over and drop their inventory, preventing them from losing key items when disconnecting or exiting.

2. We've optimized the Steam Lobby display logic.

3. We've opened up more routes on the map for players to explore.

4. The Gel Tentacle's stamina recovery time has been increased, and after being shot, they will have an 8-second invincibility period, preventing them from being shot again.

5. We've fixed some bugs.

