9 October 2025 Build 20324701
Update notes via Steam Community

DECISIONS

  • Fixed an issue where Dulles and McCarthy were incorrectly referenced causing an error to be shown

  • Updated the Red Scare for the Balance of Power decisions

  • Updated the Chinese Civil War for the Balance of Power decisions

OFF-MAP CHARACTERS

  • Removed a-historical characters that did not provide plausible outcomes

AI

  • Updated the AI to be more robust in it's gameplay

  • Updated the way the AI launches policies

BUGS

  • Fixed an issue that would sometimes incorrectly cause the AI to assist the player during multiplayer games with focus and policy selection

  • Fixed an issue where the AI would not abort certain policies at game end

