DECISIONS
Fixed an issue where Dulles and McCarthy were incorrectly referenced causing an error to be shown
Updated the Red Scare for the Balance of Power decisions
Updated the Chinese Civil War for the Balance of Power decisions
OFF-MAP CHARACTERS
Removed a-historical characters that did not provide plausible outcomes
AI
Updated the AI to be more robust in it's gameplay
Updated the way the AI launches policies
BUGS
Fixed an issue that would sometimes incorrectly cause the AI to assist the player during multiplayer games with focus and policy selection
Fixed an issue where the AI would not abort certain policies at game end
Changed files in this update