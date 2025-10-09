Changelog:

Some minor code improvements.

Simplified the "spectate" console command. It no longer updates Char to Obsrv in stats, as this could cause invisibility after re-entering a game on a non-first played level.

Added an extra note in the free edition's launcher to clarify things a bit.

Renamed the built-in auto NVIDIA fix from NPIRM.exe to T2_Profile_Please_Allow.exe to make its purpose clearer for users with Windows High-Security mode enabled, reducing confusion with the associated warning.

Improved the Tranquilizer mechanics: Previously, players with more than 102 health were immune to stuns. Now, players can be stunned in this case, but the chance of stun is halved, and its duration is 25% shorter.

Locked the hidden screen tint setting to prevent players from gaining unintended advantages over others.