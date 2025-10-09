Changelog:
Some minor code improvements.
Simplified the "spectate" console command. It no longer updates Char to Obsrv in stats, as this could cause invisibility after re-entering a game on a non-first played level.
Added an extra note in the free edition's launcher to clarify things a bit.
Renamed the built-in auto NVIDIA fix from NPIRM.exe to T2_Profile_Please_Allow.exe to make its purpose clearer for users with Windows High-Security mode enabled, reducing confusion with the associated warning.
Improved the Tranquilizer mechanics: Previously, players with more than 102 health were immune to stuns. Now, players can be stunned in this case, but the chance of stun is halved, and its duration is 25% shorter.
Locked the hidden screen tint setting to prevent players from gaining unintended advantages over others.
Further effects optimization to reduce the chance of fake shots at the moments of massive projectiles spam:
The number of Firebugs spawned on wall hits is now variable (1 to 3) instead of a constant 3. For shotgun, this applies to each pellet independently!
The number of tiny flames spawned on explosions is now variable too (1 to 3) instead of a constant 3.
Changed files in this update