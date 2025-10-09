 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20324621 Edited 9 October 2025 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Some minor code improvements.

  • Simplified the "spectate" console command. It no longer updates Char to Obsrv in stats, as this could cause invisibility after re-entering a game on a non-first played level.

  • Added an extra note in the free edition's launcher to clarify things a bit.

  • Renamed the built-in auto NVIDIA fix from NPIRM.exe to T2_Profile_Please_Allow.exe to make its purpose clearer for users with Windows High-Security mode enabled, reducing confusion with the associated warning.

  • Improved the Tranquilizer mechanics: Previously, players with more than 102 health were immune to stuns. Now, players can be stunned in this case, but the chance of stun is halved, and its duration is 25% shorter.

  • Locked the hidden screen tint setting to prevent players from gaining unintended advantages over others.

  • Further effects optimization to reduce the chance of fake shots at the moments of massive projectiles spam:

    1. The number of Firebugs spawned on wall hits is now variable (1 to 3) instead of a constant 3. For shotgun, this applies to each pellet independently!

    2. The number of tiny flames spawned on explosions is now variable too (1 to 3) instead of a constant 3.

Changed files in this update

