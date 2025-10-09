Scream Fortress XVII has arrived!

Featuring 5 new community maps: Cowerhouse, Dusker, Afterlife, Devilcross, and Marshlands



Added the Spectral Stash Case Contains 23 new community-created cosmetic items that make up the Spectral Stash Collection

Has a chance to give one of 4 new community-created Halloween-restricted items as a bonus item

Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item



Added 3 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store Taunt: Heartbreaker

Taunt: Healthcare Hog

Taunt: Ring King



Added 15 new community-created Unusual effects 7 new effects for Unusual hats

8 new effects for Unusual taunts



All players who launch the game will receive a Soul Gargoyle if they don't already have one Grants access to Merasmissions and Halloween item transmutations

Tracks Merasmissions completed and souls collected



All Halloween Contracts have been reset, allowing them to be completed again



Added new Contracts for this year's featured community maps



Completing a Halloween Contract will give players a classic Halloween item and the chance for a Spectral Stash Case



Continue last year's event by collecting the souls of dead players for your Soul Gargoyle by killing enemies, doing map objectives, or collecting the Soul Gargoyles that spawn in the maps



All cosmetic and taunt Cases will grant Halloween 2025 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the event. This does not include Crates.



Join Halloween matches by using the Special Events category in Casual



Scream Fortress XVII runs through November 7th, 2025



Added (VSH) and (ZI) extensions to the community game mode map names to help identify them



Fixed self-illum settings for capture point materials (community fix from Horiuchi)



Fixed The Weather Master not cloaking properly



Fixed an issue with props and team colors when taunting with the Mutated Milk



Updated several strings with consistency fixes



Updated the ConTracker to allow community map contracts to be completed in any order



Updated the Dusk Duster to add "No Bullets" styles and fix an issue with missing triangles under the right lapel



Updated the Fully Charged and Overcharged Unusual effects to improve performance



Updated Randolph the Blood-Nosed Caribou to fix missing self-illum setting for the BLU team



Updated pl_camber Fixed forward spawn again



Updated pl_citadel Adjusted prop placement around the C checkpoint

Clipping fixes and adjustments

Visual fixes and adjustments



Updated koth_demolition Updated steam whistle sounds

Reduced ambient_generic across the map to avoid problems with sounds not playing

Adjusted RED side wooden signs on the lower flank to match BLU side

Adjusted spawn points to point at the main door

Removed trimp spot on the crane platform

Moved healthpack on the crane platform forward so players don't need to make an U turn to reach the control point

Added jump pad on the crane platform to allow less mobile classes to get back to the control point if they get stuck there

Added critical hit particles to the "evil deer" when it kills players

Added collision to some pipes near the control point platform so players can stand on them

Adjusted nav mesh to accommodate the new changes (thanks again Katsu)





An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include: