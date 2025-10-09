An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Scream Fortress XVII has arrived!
- Featuring 5 new community maps: Cowerhouse, Dusker, Afterlife, Devilcross, and Marshlands
- Added the Spectral Stash Case
- Contains 23 new community-created cosmetic items that make up the Spectral Stash Collection
- Has a chance to give one of 4 new community-created Halloween-restricted items as a bonus item
- Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item
- Added 3 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store
- Taunt: Heartbreaker
- Taunt: Healthcare Hog
- Taunt: Ring King
- Added 15 new community-created Unusual effects
- 7 new effects for Unusual hats
- 8 new effects for Unusual taunts
- All players who launch the game will receive a Soul Gargoyle if they don't already have one
- Grants access to Merasmissions and Halloween item transmutations
- Tracks Merasmissions completed and souls collected
- All Halloween Contracts have been reset, allowing them to be completed again
- Added new Contracts for this year's featured community maps
- Completing a Halloween Contract will give players a classic Halloween item and the chance for a Spectral Stash Case
- Continue last year's event by collecting the souls of dead players for your Soul Gargoyle by killing enemies, doing map objectives, or collecting the Soul Gargoyles that spawn in the maps
- All cosmetic and taunt Cases will grant Halloween 2025 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the event. This does not include Crates.
- Join Halloween matches by using the Special Events category in Casual
- Scream Fortress XVII runs through November 7th, 2025
General
- Added (VSH) and (ZI) extensions to the community game mode map names to help identify them
- Fixed self-illum settings for capture point materials (community fix from Horiuchi)
- Fixed The Weather Master not cloaking properly
- Fixed an issue with props and team colors when taunting with the Mutated Milk
- Updated several strings with consistency fixes
- Updated the ConTracker to allow community map contracts to be completed in any order
- Updated the Dusk Duster to add "No Bullets" styles and fix an issue with missing triangles under the right lapel
- Updated the Fully Charged and Overcharged Unusual effects to improve performance
- Updated Randolph the Blood-Nosed Caribou to fix missing self-illum setting for the BLU team
- Updated pl_camber
- Fixed forward spawn again
- Updated pl_citadel
- Adjusted prop placement around the C checkpoint
- Clipping fixes and adjustments
- Visual fixes and adjustments
- Updated koth_demolition
- Updated steam whistle sounds
- Reduced ambient_generic across the map to avoid problems with sounds not playing
- Adjusted RED side wooden signs on the lower flank to match BLU side
- Adjusted spawn points to point at the main door
- Removed trimp spot on the crane platform
- Moved healthpack on the crane platform forward so players don't need to make an U turn to reach the control point
- Added jump pad on the crane platform to allow less mobile classes to get back to the control point if they get stuck there
- Added critical hit particles to the "evil deer" when it kills players
- Added collision to some pipes near the control point platform so players can stand on them
- Adjusted nav mesh to accommodate the new changes (thanks again Katsu)
