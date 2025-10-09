Changelog
New Features:
Added the "Deepen Wound" spell to the Magic Shop;
Added the "Blood Burst" spell to the Magic Shop;
Adjustments:
Some status effects no longer are removed from enemies when they change stages or buff themselves (bleed, burn, poison, curse and electrify);
Status effect stacks that go over 99 will now be shown as "99+";
Balancing Adjustments:
Increased the HP cost of the "Blood Infusion" skill;
Increased the Absorption rate of the "Demonic Slash" skill;
Bugfixes:
Fixed "Electrified" hidden status not showing on the Pets menu;
Fixed enemy skills that apply double status effects applying even after the player's death;
Fixed a typo on some item's descriptions;
Fixed "Panacea" spell not removing Electrified status from the player;
Changed files in this update