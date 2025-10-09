 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20324462
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Features:

  • Added the "Deepen Wound" spell to the Magic Shop;

  • Added the "Blood Burst" spell to the Magic Shop;

Adjustments:

  • Some status effects no longer are removed from enemies when they change stages or buff themselves (bleed, burn, poison, curse and electrify);

  • Status effect stacks that go over 99 will now be shown as "99+";

Balancing Adjustments:

  • Increased the HP cost of the "Blood Infusion" skill;

  • Increased the Absorption rate of the "Demonic Slash" skill;

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed "Electrified" hidden status not showing on the Pets menu;

  • Fixed enemy skills that apply double status effects applying even after the player's death;

  • Fixed a typo on some item's descriptions;

  • Fixed "Panacea" spell not removing Electrified status from the player;

Changed files in this update

