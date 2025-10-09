 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20324356
Update notes via Steam Community

This update introduces new passive magic for the Force faction and the Four Elements factions, along with multiple fixes for a smoother gaming experience. Below are the detailed update notes:

✨ New Magic

Force Faction:​

  • New Passive Magic that randomly summons elements to aid in battle.

  • Add more new Passive Magic for four element factions.

🐞 Bug Fixes & Improvements

Text & Localization Optimization:​

  • Fixed multiple errors and ambiguities in skill descriptions and UI text to improve accuracy

  • Optimized some localized texts to better fit linguistic habits and cultural context

Stability Improvements:​

  • Fixed a late-game crash that could occur under specific conditions, improving overall game stability

  • Fixed an occasional loss of focus issue caused by the controller support feature, ensuring a smoother operation experience


