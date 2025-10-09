This update introduces new passive magic for the Force faction and the Four Elements factions, along with multiple fixes for a smoother gaming experience. Below are the detailed update notes:

✨ New Magic

​Force Faction:​​

New Passive Magic that randomly summons elements to aid in battle.

Add more new Passive Magic for four element factions.

🐞 Bug Fixes & Improvements

​Text & Localization Optimization:​​

Fixed multiple errors and ambiguities in skill descriptions and UI text to improve accuracy

Optimized some localized texts to better fit linguistic habits and cultural context

​Stability Improvements:​​

Fixed a late-game crash that could occur under specific conditions, improving overall game stability

Fixed an occasional loss of focus issue caused by the controller support feature, ensuring a smoother operation experience



