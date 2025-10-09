 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20324308 Edited 9 October 2025 – 17:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix
- PLS LET BORDERLESS BE FIXED
- improved TTS
- fixed dialogue response options keyboard navigation dont even know when it broke but its now duck taped
- fixed intro stat hack
- fixed character symbol didnt reload when exited mid-way

Polish
- item descriptions
- shop ui

Notes
- its proper fall weather here! i can finally wear a jacket! i love jackets! eating lots of apples. :apple: :AppleCider:

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
  • Loading history…
