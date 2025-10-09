Fix
- PLS LET BORDERLESS BE FIXED
- improved TTS
- fixed dialogue response options keyboard navigation dont even know when it broke but its now duck taped
- fixed intro stat hack
- fixed character symbol didnt reload when exited mid-way
Polish
- item descriptions
- shop ui
Notes
- its proper fall weather here! i can finally wear a jacket! i love jackets! eating lots of apples. :apple: :AppleCider:
0.10.6
