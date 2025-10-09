A new patch for Wildgate is now available on Steam!

Keep reading to learn about the latest changes.

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS



// DEV NOTE: This is our smaller midseason patch outside of our usual Reach Anomaly updates/rotations. The team are hard at work on our Hallowed Beyond event for the 23rd of October, as well as development on a New Game Mode, our new Outlaw two-player ship, a new prospector, weapon, and more for Season 1 in late November. You can find more details on these here - we look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks!

New Training Mode added

Legion AI/Ship changes

UI improvements to support future new game modes

NEW TRAINING MODE

// DEV NOTE: We have changed how training works to try to better onboard new players, who often jump right into games unprepared for the chaos and carnage that is Wildgate. We will see if this helps and adjust as necessary to try to make the best new user experience we can.

Training mode added - this gives new players a solo experience for learning about ship combat and ways to win in Artifact Hunt. AI gunners will be available on the training ship to help new prospectors learn the ropes. New players will now be required to complete both Tutorial and Training Modes before queuing Artifact Hunt for the first time on their own. Queuing with an experienced player as your party leader and completing a game of Artifact Hunt or Versus AI will unlock Artifact Hunt immediately.



NEW GAME MODE SELECTOR



// DEV NOTE: This screen/UI update sets us up for adding New Game Modes in future. Setting your ship preference was previously part of ‘Loadout’ menus. It’s now been moved more up front as part of this screen to be easier to access and more visible before you queue for a match.



This updated screen now includes:

New Training Mode

Space for future new game modes to be added

Ship preference selection.

REACH HAZARDS

// DEV NOTE: We are experimenting with smaller games for a few reasons. New players are often overwhelmed by 5 ship games, and we are hopeful that they’ll be able to track things (and have a higher win percentage) if some of our games have fewer player ships. We also have times of day right now where we struggle to make good matches for our best players. Rather than throwing them in a game with everyone else, we are going to make smaller games and fill out the space with some AI ships and see if that is a good experience for all involved.

Legion Ships have been renamed to Legion Patrols . If a match is started with the ‘Few Ships’ modifier (less than a full lobby), then ‘Legion Patrols’ is a guaranteed Hazard. The number of Legion AI Ships in a match will scale with the amount of human crews (more humans, less AI Ships). Legion AI ships now have a more consistent loot pool to reduce variance in their difficulty level. Removed some weapons from the Legion AI ship loot pool that Legion gunners aren’t currently very good at using 😅



RECENTLY ADDED CONTENT



// DEV NOTE: These updates to the Reach were added in previous Reach Rotation/Drop hotfixes, which have landed roughly every 2 weeks so far. We share updates on these on socials and our official Discord when they go live, we're documenting them here for ease of reference and better player visibility.

2nd October:

SPEC OPS SCATTER CANNON - pushes ships away

KINETIC SHIELD GENERATOR - +20% shields >50% less dmg from mines, bomb traps and

bomb cannons

QUANTUM PROBE SENSOR - +300m scan range, scanned ships stay on map longer,

reveals Artifact



18th September: