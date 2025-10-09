 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20324247 Edited 9 October 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Little update:

* Added a red warning below the difficulty setting, reminding players to review their dish margins when changing difficulty to avoid bad surprises.
* Fixed the Casino sign display for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3058361
