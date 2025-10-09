Build Updated to ver. 0.09D prototype
- New Shaders Fix in Nirwana
- New Rogue Combat Mechanic
- Treasure Chest Added
- Portal Fix state and input free
- Some additional Dead Golems
- Some additional Jenger animal
- Change Aim-Shoot POI
- Add some wood_orc
- Adaptive Keyboard-Controller hint
- Charged Wait Attack - Knight
- Add Menu Return to Main Menu
- Fix Shortcut to SavePoint
- Slingshot damage to enemies
- Fix some camera colliders on sanctums
- add Sprint on Rogue mode
- Fix Gliding Challange
- Fix Challenge Box Notification
