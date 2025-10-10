🛠 Hotfix v1.3.1 is now live!
With this small hotfix, we’ve fixed several issues that came with the last major Update v1.3.0. Thank you for your feedback – it helps us tremendously in improving City Transport Simulator!
🗺 Map
Placeholder block at Am Blumenmarkt removed
🎮 Consoles
Logitech steering wheels now work on PS5
Crashes on Xbox Series X and PS5 fixed
Steering wheel deadzone adjusted
Full axis support for Thrustmaster steering wheels
📺 Additionally:
We’ve uploaded a new episode of ViewApp Insights!
In it, you’ll learn more about the update and the current state of the console version.
Changed files in this update