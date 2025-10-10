 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20324135
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Hotfix v1.3.1 is now live!

With this small hotfix, we’ve fixed several issues that came with the last major Update v1.3.0. Thank you for your feedback – it helps us tremendously in improving City Transport Simulator!


🗺 Map

  • Placeholder block at Am Blumenmarkt removed

🎮 Consoles

  • Logitech steering wheels now work on PS5

  • Crashes on Xbox Series X and PS5 fixed

  • Steering wheel deadzone adjusted

  • Full axis support for Thrustmaster steering wheels


📺 Additionally:
We’ve uploaded a new episode of ViewApp Insights!
In it, you’ll learn more about the update and the current state of the console version.


