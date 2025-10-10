🛠 Hotfix v1.3.1 is now live!

With this small hotfix, we’ve fixed several issues that came with the last major Update v1.3.0. Thank you for your feedback – it helps us tremendously in improving City Transport Simulator!





🗺 Map

Placeholder block at Am Blumenmarkt removed

🎮 Consoles

Logitech steering wheels now work on PS5

Crashes on Xbox Series X and PS5 fixed

Steering wheel deadzone adjusted

Full axis support for Thrustmaster steering wheels





📺 Additionally:

We’ve uploaded a new episode of ViewApp Insights!

In it, you’ll learn more about the update and the current state of the console version.





👉 Watch here