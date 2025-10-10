 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20323990 Edited 10 October 2025 – 11:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The DoS attack on our servers and the spam on the server list we mentioned in the previous post is still ongoing, and we've just released another hotfix to add some more in-game countermeasures against them while working on more robust server-side solutions to the issues. We're sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we continue to monitor and counter this problem.

v1.10.7.1

- Additional fixes to multiplayer exploits.

- Fixed inability to rename a bot you've taken over in permadeath mode.

