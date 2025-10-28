Dear players,

After a few days in Open Beta, the major patch (versions 01.08) is going live and is now available for everyone!

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Visuals

Added special Vuelta kits for Arkéa B&B Hotels, Lotto, Quick Step, and Uno-X,

Updated Giro kit setups to preserve pre–Tour de France kits,

Fixed: special Giro and Vuelta kits not displaying in My Tour,

Updated national team kits for Germany, Spain, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands,

Pro Team / Leader

Adjusted form peaks so more riders are in top form during the Tour de France,

AI Behavior

Fixed: opponents entering crisis mode while still having energy,

Fixed: outsider teams chasing all day on hilly stages despite low win chance,

Fixed: favorite’s team refusing to chase when a GC threat attacks,

Fixed: dangerous GC riders attacking too early in stages,

New: GC favorites can now target stage wins on hilly stages,

Tweaked: peloton now gives a more realistic gap to morning breakaways,

Database

Updated post-Worlds and European Championships

Optimizations

Fixed MyNacon network errors,

Fixed crashes

>> https://linktr.ee/cyclinggames <<