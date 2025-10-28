 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20323985 Edited 28 October 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

After a few days in Open Beta, the major patch (versions 01.08) is going live and is now available for everyone!

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Visuals

  • Added special Vuelta kits for Arkéa B&B Hotels, Lotto, Quick Step, and Uno-X,

  • Updated Giro kit setups to preserve pre–Tour de France kits,

  • Fixed: special Giro and Vuelta kits not displaying in My Tour,

  • Updated national team kits for Germany, Spain, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands,

Pro Team / Leader

  • Adjusted form peaks so more riders are in top form during the Tour de France,

AI Behavior

  • Fixed: opponents entering crisis mode while still having energy,

  • Fixed: outsider teams chasing all day on hilly stages despite low win chance,

  • Fixed: favorite’s team refusing to chase when a GC threat attacks,

  • Fixed: dangerous GC riders attacking too early in stages,

  • New: GC favorites can now target stage wins on hilly stages,

  • Tweaked: peloton now gives a more realistic gap to morning breakaways,

Database

  • Updated post-Worlds and European Championships

Optimizations

  • Fixed MyNacon network errors,

  • Fixed crashes

Changed files in this update

