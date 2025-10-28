Dear players,
After a few days in Open Beta, the major patch (versions 01.08) is going live and is now available for everyone!
🛠️ Patch Notes:
Visuals
Added special Vuelta kits for Arkéa B&B Hotels, Lotto, Quick Step, and Uno-X,
Updated Giro kit setups to preserve pre–Tour de France kits,
Fixed: special Giro and Vuelta kits not displaying in My Tour,
Updated national team kits for Germany, Spain, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands,
Pro Team / Leader
Adjusted form peaks so more riders are in top form during the Tour de France,
AI Behavior
Fixed: opponents entering crisis mode while still having energy,
Fixed: outsider teams chasing all day on hilly stages despite low win chance,
Fixed: favorite’s team refusing to chase when a GC threat attacks,
Fixed: dangerous GC riders attacking too early in stages,
New: GC favorites can now target stage wins on hilly stages,
Tweaked: peloton now gives a more realistic gap to morning breakaways,
Database
Updated post-Worlds and European Championships
Optimizations
Fixed MyNacon network errors,
Fixed crashes
