 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20323929 Edited 9 October 2025 – 16:46:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Fixed the signboard.

  • Added various new sounds.

  • Optimized game code.

  • Minor fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3610701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link