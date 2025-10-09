After a long and winding road with many bumps, twists, turns and crashes … BACKSEAT DRIVERS HAS ARRIVED!!!

We’re beyond excited and proud to share with you an (almost! Read on… 👀) fully realized 1.0 version of the game, featuring:

The full journey through a campaign of 8 levels , taking you from the mundane to the interdimensionally insane

2 geriatric drivers and 3 impish passengers to choose from

Dozens of unlockable car cosmetics strewn about allllll over the place

2 game modes and 1 more on the way!!

We’re launching with a temporary 20% discount, so go get it before it drives away.

Since Backseat Drivers is a co-op only game, as initially planned, we’re launching with Friend Pass. That means you can buy one copy of the game and invite one friend to endure the madness with you in the 2-player Story game mode. BUT!!! As not initially planned, we’re also launching with the highly-requested 4-player Carpool game mode, in which the driver suffers through a full contingent of 3 bickering children breaking and throwing things and yelling conflicting directions.

WE WANT YOUR BUGS + KNOWN ISSUES

We are ravenously hungry for bugs and need you to feed us. If you encounter any, wipe them off your windshield and send them to us using the “Report a bug” button on the main menu. That also goes for any visual glitches, or other issues and feedback on how we can improve. Please, our grandchildren are hungry.

B-T-Dubs there’s currently a known minor issue related to tapes that affects clients (i.e. anyone but the player hosting the session) — after a couple of engine stalls or switches, tapes that fly into the client’s mouth might float a little weirdly and be removable by said player with said tape in said mouth. We’re in the shop trying to get the mechanic to fix this right now. In the meantime, sorry for the convenience.

WHAT’S NEXT?

We’re not done with Backseat Drivers yet! The observant among you may notice the locked Race button next to Story and Carpool. Race is a work-in-progress game mode while we use grampa’s trouser press to iron out some creases, but when it’s done, 2 cars and 2 passengers will be pitted against each other to beat a level fastest — and can employ dirty tactics to sabotage their opponents en route. More details on Race mode soon™! We may also be working on other Backseat Drivers stuff upcoming … but- HNGHK I hjafve a tape ing my mghouth an I caghn’t shay angy morhe rfjhiht gnow.

THANK YOU

We’re incredibly proud of what our tiny team of 8 full- and part-timers has achieved in releasing our first major title as a studio at GhostJam Games (and for coming to the end of our longest development cycle!). This wouldn’t have been possible without the team’s hard work, their immense creativity through long hours and sacrifice, nor the endless patience and generosity of our family and friends … and neither would have it been possible without all of the hilarious content creators and streamers sharing the Backseat Drivers demo and with the full game so far, or our dedicated group of closed beta testers who caught a million bajillion bugs we’d missed, our wonderful Discord community for posting their best times and feedback, and, of course, we’d most likely have given up months ago without seeing all the millions of demo players have such a “fun-strating” time with the game and tell us about it. Seriously — you inspired us to keep going. And last but certainly not least, we wouldn’t have been able to physically finish the game if we didn’t have the help of Foulball Hangover and their developer fund , which got us over the finish line. Huge thanks to Max + the team for your help and support these past months!





That’s all for this post, but stick around and we’ll come pick you up when it’s time for the next one. 🚘beep beep🚘