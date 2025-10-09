 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20323748 Edited 9 October 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Since the 7.39e gameplay patch, we've addressed the following issues:

  • Items on trade cooldown can no longer be listed on the Steam Market

    • Removed separate "Market Cooldown" timer from item tooltips as it is no longer relevant

  • Fixed people being able to find the server id of non-friends playing matches

  • Fixed relic progress displaying for the enemy team

  • Fixed server crash involving Helm of the Dominator

  • Fixed various interactions with ethereal state and debuff immunity

  • Fixed an issue where the number of charges for an ability could be displayed as "..."

  • Fixed Kez base agility being unintentionally decreased

  • Fixed Kez's Falcon Rush removing Parry

  • Fixed various issues for Kez's Aghanim's Scepter

  • Ability Draft Fixes

    • Shadow Demon: Shadow Servant no longer spawns illusions from clones created with Wukong's Command

    • Io: Spirits Aghanim's Scepter no longer passively creates spirits around clones created with Wukong's Command

  • Fixed a number of visual issues with the following Collector's Cache Vote sets

    • Pudge's "Pudgette"

    • Arc Warden's "Splinter of the Primordial Origin"

    • Centaur Warrunner's "Knight of the Lilies"

