Since the 7.39e gameplay patch, we've addressed the following issues:

Items on trade cooldown can no longer be listed on the Steam Market Removed separate "Market Cooldown" timer from item tooltips as it is no longer relevant

Fixed people being able to find the server id of non-friends playing matches

Fixed relic progress displaying for the enemy team

Fixed server crash involving Helm of the Dominator

Fixed various interactions with ethereal state and debuff immunity

Fixed an issue where the number of charges for an ability could be displayed as "..."

Fixed Kez base agility being unintentionally decreased

Fixed Kez's Falcon Rush removing Parry

Fixed various issues for Kez's Aghanim's Scepter

Ability Draft Fixes Shadow Demon: Shadow Servant no longer spawns illusions from clones created with Wukong's Command

Io: Spirits Aghanim's Scepter no longer passively creates spirits around clones created with Wukong's Command