Since the 7.39e gameplay patch, we've addressed the following issues:
Items on trade cooldown can no longer be listed on the Steam Market
Removed separate "Market Cooldown" timer from item tooltips as it is no longer relevant
Fixed people being able to find the server id of non-friends playing matches
Fixed relic progress displaying for the enemy team
Fixed server crash involving Helm of the Dominator
Fixed various interactions with ethereal state and debuff immunity
Fixed an issue where the number of charges for an ability could be displayed as "..."
Fixed Kez base agility being unintentionally decreased
Fixed Kez's Falcon Rush removing Parry
Fixed various issues for Kez's Aghanim's Scepter
Ability Draft Fixes
Shadow Demon: Shadow Servant no longer spawns illusions from clones created with Wukong's Command
Io: Spirits Aghanim's Scepter no longer passively creates spirits around clones created with Wukong's Command
Fixed a number of visual issues with the following Collector's Cache Vote sets
Pudge's "Pudgette"
Arc Warden's "Splinter of the Primordial Origin"
Centaur Warrunner's "Knight of the Lilies"
Changed files in this update