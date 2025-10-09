Introducing...
🎲🃏THE WILDCARD “Pandora” 🃏🎲
Once a brave challenger of the castle, Pandora lost everything — friends, family, even her sanity. Haunted by guilt and obsession, she believes her only path to redemption is to die, getting voted out. Now, she thrives in chaos, tricking, manipulating, and dancing on the line between madness and brilliance.🤪
- Active Ability – Roll the Dice: Take a gamble and receive a random effect: Shield, Invincibility, Disrupted, Silenced, Bloody Hands + Footsteps, or Tracked.
- Passive Ability – Second Horn: Your emergency vote horn counts twice.
🏆Win Objective
- 3 Easy Tasks
- 2 Medium Tasks
- 1 Hard Task
- Get yourself voted out
🐛Bug Fixes
- Fixed sounds and music continuing after certain events (voting, minigames, etc.)
- Fixed chest mining sound loops
- Fixed bubble sounds getting stuck on death
- Fixed occasional reward wheel issue
- Fixed Forgotten solo win bug
- Fixed Satanic Curse scribble sound glitch
- Fixed various minor bugs in the Satanic Curse minigame
PS: 📖 Localization for Wildcard’s info book entry will be fixed tomorrow along with any last-minute fixes.
✨Improvements
- Improved Chest Mining interactions
- Updated role reveal visuals for Tracker, Disruptor, and Werewolf
- Tracker Dust now pauses during voting
Also, let us know what you think of Wildcard’s voice lines, brought to life by our very own community member Luck!
See you later at the community event, villagers come jump in and try out our newest character! 🔥
Changed files in this update