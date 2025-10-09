NEW FORGOTTEN CHARACTER

Active Ability – Roll the Dice: Take a gamble and receive a random effect: Shield, Invincibility, Disrupted, Silenced, Bloody Hands + Footsteps, or Tracked.



🏆Win Objective

3 Easy Tasks



2 Medium Tasks



1 Hard Task



Get yourself voted out



🐛Bug Fixes

Fixed sounds and music continuing after certain events (voting, minigames, etc.)



Fixed chest mining sound loops



Fixed bubble sounds getting stuck on death



Fixed occasional reward wheel issue



Fixed Forgotten solo win bug



Fixed Satanic Curse scribble sound glitch



Fixed various minor bugs in the Satanic Curse minigame



PS: 📖 Localization for Wildcard’s info book entry will be fixed tomorrow along with any last-minute fixes.



✨Improvements

Improved Chest Mining interactions



Updated role reveal visuals for Tracker, Disruptor, and Werewolf



Tracker Dust now pauses during voting



It’s finally here, the update everyone has been waiting for. After months of whispers and theories, thehas arrived.Introducing...🎲🃏“Pandora” 🃏🎲Once a brave challenger of the castle, Pandora lost everything — friends, family, even her sanity. Haunted by guilt and obsession, she believes her only path to redemption is to die, getting voted out. Now, she thrives in chaos, tricking, manipulating, and dancing on the line between madness and brilliance.🤪Also, let us know what you think of Wildcard’s voice lines, brought to life by our very own community member Luck!See you later at the community event, villagers come jump in and try out our newest character! 🔥