 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 9 October 2025 Build 20323733 Edited 9 October 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It’s finally here, the update everyone has been waiting for. After months of whispers and theories, the NEW FORGOTTEN CHARACTER has arrived.

Introducing...

🎲🃏THE WILDCARD “Pandora” 🃏🎲

Once a brave challenger of the castle, Pandora lost everything — friends, family, even her sanity. Haunted by guilt and obsession, she believes her only path to redemption is to die, getting voted out. Now, she thrives in chaos, tricking, manipulating, and dancing on the line between madness and brilliance.🤪


  • Active Ability – Roll the Dice: Take a gamble and receive a random effect: Shield, Invincibility, Disrupted, Silenced, Bloody Hands + Footsteps, or Tracked.
  • Passive Ability – Second Horn: Your emergency vote horn counts twice.

🏆Win Objective

  • 3 Easy Tasks
  • 2 Medium Tasks
  • 1 Hard Task
  • Get yourself voted out

🐛Bug Fixes

  • Fixed sounds and music continuing after certain events (voting, minigames, etc.)
  • Fixed chest mining sound loops
  • Fixed bubble sounds getting stuck on death
  • Fixed occasional reward wheel issue
  • Fixed Forgotten solo win bug
  • Fixed Satanic Curse scribble sound glitch
  • Fixed various minor bugs in the Satanic Curse minigame

    PS: 📖 Localization for Wildcard’s info book entry will be fixed tomorrow along with any last-minute fixes.

✨Improvements

  • Improved Chest Mining interactions
  • Updated role reveal visuals for Tracker, Disruptor, and Werewolf
  • Tracker Dust now pauses during voting

Also, let us know what you think of Wildcard’s voice lines, brought to life by our very own community member Luck!

See you later at the community event, villagers come jump in and try out our newest character! 🔥

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2265921
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2265922
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link