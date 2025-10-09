 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20323662 Edited 9 October 2025 – 16:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch addresses a security vulnerability discovered by Unity, our chosen game engine, so we wanted to fix that as soon as possible. We also have a small patch on the horizon that addresses some bugs and QoL things. Thank you, as always, for being such an awesome community. You rock! 🥰

Changed files in this update

Windows Roots of Pacha Windows Content Depot 1245561
macOS Roots of Pacha macOS Content Depot 1245562
