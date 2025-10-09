Hi guys!

Update time!

DECKBUILDING UI UPDATE

Players can now search for cards by ability description and name.

Players can now filter cards in their deck by cost and type.

It is now possible to view, add, and remove cards from your deck directly in the collection view.

DARK MOON EVENT

The Dark Moon event has begun!

Complete time-limited missions to earn Card Packs. (Note: missions will return tomorrow in a small fix, as we were unable to resolve them in this update.)

Complete a special mission to unlock the Cursed One card skin.

GAME SERVER UPDATE

Significantly reduced issues for players with unstable connections.

Weekend tournaments are coming soon — every account can join, skill matters more than deck size.

Games can now be restored after certain server crashes that previously caused losses.

Added additional end-of-game verifications.

Reduced server load to improve scalability with higher player counts.

GENERAL

Bug Fix: The Marketplace Card Info modal no longer closes automatically after 3 seconds.

Bug Fix: The “Sort By” filter now functions correctly when creating Marketplace auctions.

NOTE: Dfiance is free-to-play with no pay-to-win, and we will never add it. The game is evolving rapidly, so expect new features and improvements as we follow our roadmap for this year and the next!