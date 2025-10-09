The Dream Theater Challenge is added to the south of Yang's Castle, and completing it rewards players with items that enhance and upgrade stars.

Only one starting teammate will be retained; other teammates will join gradually through events. All team members' equipment will be cleared. Equipment obtained in this mode can be equipped to designated characters immediately. There are a number of rooms in total. After winning a room, 4 events will appear for selection (Combat/Recruitment/Equipment/Item/Skill/Buff/Special). Events can be replaced by clicking "Refresh" on the left (limited times); a forced combat will occur after accumulating a certain number of rounds. Phase rewards will be obtained when a certain number of clearances are achieved. The challenge can be interrupted at any time. This mode will fully restore the team, equipment and items to their state before entering.

Adjustments and optimizations are still in progress. Feedback is welcome.