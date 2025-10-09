 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20323584 Edited 9 October 2025 – 16:19:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

1. The special effects of the previous weapon were not removed after weapon reforge

2. Rune attacks dealt no damage when having the talent ""Smash"" and holding the ""Orange Quality Weapon - Smash

