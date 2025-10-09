 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20323442 Edited 9 October 2025 – 16:19:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Traders!

Thank you all for your incredible support during the multiplayer launch!

We’ve been closely monitoring your feedback and reports, and this first hotfix addresses several key issues that some players have been experiencing.

Changelog

  • Fixed a connection error issue on macOS.

  • Fixed various UI issues affecting ultrawide resolutions.

  • Fixed an issue where saves could revert to an old backup. (Please note: already reverted saves cannot be recovered.)

  • Added an error message when attempting to connect to rooms created on different platforms.

  • Fixed an issue where selecting “New Game” with only one save slot available could load an old save instead of creating a new one.

  • Fixed an issue where old save files could not load properly

  • Fixed an issue where crosshair customization do not work properly

Reminder: Multiplayer currently does not support cross-platform play.

Thank you for helping us improve Supermarket Simulator! More patches are on the way soon.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2670631
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2670632
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link