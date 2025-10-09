Hello Traders!

Thank you all for your incredible support during the multiplayer launch!

We’ve been closely monitoring your feedback and reports, and this first hotfix addresses several key issues that some players have been experiencing.

Changelog

Fixed a connection error issue on macOS.

Fixed various UI issues affecting ultrawide resolutions.

Fixed an issue where saves could revert to an old backup. (Please note: already reverted saves cannot be recovered.)

Added an error message when attempting to connect to rooms created on different platforms.

Fixed an issue where selecting “New Game” with only one save slot available could load an old save instead of creating a new one.

Fixed an issue where old save files could not load properly

Fixed an issue where crosshair customization do not work properly

Reminder: Multiplayer currently does not support cross-platform play.

Thank you for helping us improve Supermarket Simulator! More patches are on the way soon.