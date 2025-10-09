1.0.004 (Launch)

-Removed some pre-launch stuff from the pause menu.

-Some changes to Lane-Guard Scanner (general guidelines till apply.)

-Fixed EM Addapted units not displaying attack tells while EMPed/Chaffed.

-Fixed some effects not being correctly affected by hacking when it is canceled out by optimize during the same turn.

-Fixed damage reduction effect calculating wrong at increased effect power.

-Fixed Megaship Disrupt taking effect while unit is boarded.

-Fixed some support targeting not showing inspect text.

-Fixed some typos.

1.0.006 (Launch)

-Tutorial recap now points out that LMouse also moves units.

-Status effects that simply count down on turn end now resolve faster and do not trigger action cam.

-To prevent unfortunate accidents, tech cards with damage components >0 now don't lock onto your own units as easily.

-Unlocks now happen faster during victory sequences and final encounter returns to title earlier after unlocks are displayed.

-Fixed a general problem with status icon scaling.

-Fixed EMP application not converting Chaff to EMP if unit is EMP immune.

-Fixed cards retaining upgrade compatibility visuals when exiting deck overview under certain circumstances (?).

-Fixed Megaship disrupt causing more redraw delay than shown.

-Fixed some effects displaying incorrectly on units with negative effect power.

-Fixed Hidden Surgeon General triggering on initial enemy spawn at wave 0.

-Fixed secondary card spawn effect sometimes spawning wrong amount of cards.

-Fixed a problem with go button highlighting on title screen.

-Other small fixes.

-Fixed some typos.