Hello, it's been a while without an update. That's because I've been working on bringing Online Multiplayer out of Beta. That said, there are still other changes regarding single-player. Also, I've been uploading the wrong build to the Linux version. So it's been broken for the past 30 days... Really sorry about that.
Online Multiplayer
Potions should now work properly in online multiplayer
The client can now also pause the game and use the map
The client can now properly see the damage number
Added Multiplayer Hub localization
Crafting the gun with the client now displays the state of the augment properly
You can now drop items in multiplayer
The special effects now correctly render for the client
Heart Items
These items are unlocked by defeating bosses without losing HP. The achievements for unlocking the items have also been added.
Quality Of Life Changes
There's now a short key for rotating, flipping, and dropping items in the inventory, fully rebindable in the settings
The minimap now contrasts against the background to help with clarity when opened
Bug Fixes
Fixed bullet counting issues
Orbiting Crystal won't clear player projectiles anymore
Lighting flicker issue has been fixed
Boss rooms will no longer spawn a few random enemies
The game should now work on Linux
The game will have a major update every month or two from now on. But if there's a game-breaking bug or something, I'll make sure to push a hotfix as soon as possible.
Thanks for the continuous support!
