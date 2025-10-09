Hello, it's been a while without an update. That's because I've been working on bringing Online Multiplayer out of Beta. That said, there are still other changes regarding single-player. Also, I've been uploading the wrong build to the Linux version. So it's been broken for the past 30 days... Really sorry about that.

Online Multiplayer

Potions should now work properly in online multiplayer

The client can now also pause the game and use the map

The client can now properly see the damage number

Added Multiplayer Hub localization

Crafting the gun with the client now displays the state of the augment properly

You can now drop items in multiplayer

The special effects now correctly render for the client

Heart Items

These items are unlocked by defeating bosses without losing HP. The achievements for unlocking the items have also been added.

Quality Of Life Changes

There's now a short key for rotating, flipping, and dropping items in the inventory, fully rebindable in the settings

The minimap now contrasts against the background to help with clarity when opened

Bug Fixes

Fixed bullet counting issues

Orbiting Crystal won't clear player projectiles anymore

Lighting flicker issue has been fixed

Boss rooms will no longer spawn a few random enemies

The game should now work on Linux

The game will have a major update every month or two from now on. But if there's a game-breaking bug or something, I'll make sure to push a hotfix as soon as possible.

Thanks for the continuous support!