And so, we just pushed a tiny update that should fix those issues, bringing the game to 1.28E!
Here's the full changelog:
- Fix for bug where "Streamer Mode" would cause the Track Select screen to crash.
- Fix for Free Improvisation mode.
- Fix for issue where some of the song buttons on the Track Select screen wouldn't make a sound effect when clicking.
- Fix for issue where using the scrollwheel in Tootmaker could lead to weird behavior.
- Input improvements in Tootmaker for Mac devices:
- The Command key is now be accepted instead of Control.
- On laptops, you can now scroll horizontally using the trackpad.
We've been using the Tootmaker on our Macbook to work on a ton of tracks, and the ability to scroll with the trackpad feels great!
Thanks for your patience, and stay tuned for more!
Forever in your service,
Holy Wow Studios
