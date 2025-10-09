 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20323273 Edited 9 October 2025 – 16:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
At Holy Wow Studios, we have a proud tradition of breaking at least one part of the game with each update, and we made sure to keep this tradition going with our initial release of 1.28.

And so, we just pushed a tiny update that should fix those issues, bringing the game to 1.28E!

Here's the full changelog:
  • Fix for bug where "Streamer Mode" would cause the Track Select screen to crash.
  • Fix for Free Improvisation mode.
  • Fix for issue where some of the song buttons on the Track Select screen wouldn't make a sound effect when clicking.
  • Fix for issue where using the scrollwheel in Tootmaker could lead to weird behavior.
  • Input improvements in Tootmaker for Mac devices:

    • The Command key is now be accepted instead of Control.
    • On laptops, you can now scroll horizontally using the trackpad.


We've been using the Tootmaker on our Macbook to work on a ton of tracks, and the ability to scroll with the trackpad feels great!

Thanks for your patience, and stay tuned for more!

Forever in your service,



Holy Wow Studios

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit TROMBONE CHAMP Content Depot 1059991
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Trombone Champ Depot x32 Depot 1059992
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1059993
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link