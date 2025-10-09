Fix for bug where "Streamer Mode" would cause the Track Select screen to crash.



Fix for Free Improvisation mode.



Fix for issue where some of the song buttons on the Track Select screen wouldn't make a sound effect when clicking.



Fix for issue where using the scrollwheel in Tootmaker could lead to weird behavior.



Input improvements in Tootmaker for Mac devices:



The Command key is now be accepted instead of Control.

On laptops, you can now scroll horizontally using the trackpad.







At Holy Wow Studios, we have a proud tradition of breaking at least one part of the game with each update, and we made sure to keep this tradition going with our initial release of 1.28.And so, we just pushed a tiny update that should fix those issues, bringing the game to 1.28E!Here's the full changelog:We've been using the Tootmaker on our Macbook to work on a ton of tracks, and the ability to scroll with the trackpad feels great!Thanks for your patience, and stay tuned for more!Forever in your service,