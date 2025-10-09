Hey everyone, just dropping off some hotfixes.

After some community feedback, Endless Abyss is now available once you beat the Abyss, instead of being locked behind hardmode.

Added a new music track to the Interlude 3 Tram sequence

Fixed some grinders in the Chute not dealing damage.

Disks no longer stack off the window in the Bio Backup app.

Fixed the Pipe Organ-Organ causing players to get stuck.

Fixed some rigging in Deadman's Handle not having correct handhold GEO.

Fixed your hammer being lost if you revive with Anomalous Bonds and previously dropped it.

Fixed (Hopefully) some systems causing the player to fall out of bounds when loading or reviving into I3.

Fixed the EVA glove applying zero gravity when unequipped, after continuing a save.

Fixed an error with the Remote that could cause a crash.

(Hopefully) fixed the Face not spawning after 10k meters in Iron Knuckle Endless Abyss

Fixed Injectors not being sacrificeable

Fixed broken lighting on Interlude Lockdown's elevator button.

Fixed Lost Pier breaking the floor when it transitions into certain Delta Labs levels.

Removed roach spawns after loading into an I3 save.

If you have no artifact in your inventory after reviving to Habitation or Pipeworks, the Artifact device will now grant you one once you get there.

(Hopefully) fixed a bug which could cause you to fall into the floor in I3 after reviving.