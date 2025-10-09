Hey everyone, just dropping off some hotfixes.
White Knuckle Beta 0.50m
Features and Polish
The Interlude 3 Tram sequence is a bit flashier. Enjoy!
Added a new music track to the Interlude 3 Tram sequence
After some community feedback, Endless Abyss is now available once you beat the Abyss, instead of being locked behind hardmode.
Bugfixes
Fixed an error with the Remote that could cause a crash.
Fixed the EVA glove applying zero gravity when unequipped, after continuing a save.
Fixed (Hopefully) some systems causing the player to fall out of bounds when loading or reviving into I3.
Fixed average travel speed not incrementing correctly after runs.
Added travel distance to the Logbook.
Fixed gap in I1 floor.
Fixed your hammer being lost if you revive with Anomalous Bonds and previously dropped it.
Fixed some rigging in Deadman's Handle not having correct handhold GEO.
Fixed the Pipe Organ-Organ causing players to get stuck.
Disks no longer stack off the window in the Bio Backup app.
Fixed some grinders in the Chute not dealing damage.
Lots of other minor fixes.
White Knuckle Beta 0.50n
(Hopefully) fixed the Face not spawning after 10k meters in Iron Knuckle Endless Abyss
Fixed Injectors not being sacrificeable
Fixed broken lighting on Interlude Lockdown's elevator button.
Fixed Lost Pier breaking the floor when it transitions into certain Delta Labs levels.
Removed roach spawns after loading into an I3 save.
If you have no artifact in your inventory after reviving to Habitation or Pipeworks, the Artifact device will now grant you one once you get there.
(Hopefully) fixed a bug which could cause you to fall into the floor in I3 after reviving.
Silo doors will no longer kill you during their initial extend phase, only when they slam shut.
In addition, I've worked on some rendering optimizations under the hood, so hopefully anyone on lower end computers will see a small performance boost. Expect more gradual improvements to performance (especially in the Abyss) as we drop more updates and patches, I'm continuing to profile where more intense areas are.
Thanks <3
Changed files in this update