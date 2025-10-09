 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20322969 Edited 9 October 2025 – 15:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another small update with important bug fixes, thank you for your continued feedback!


Fixes & Changes
  • Fixed job board refresh
  • Fixed stall changes
  • Fixed processor loading issues
  • Fixed "Show Quick Bar" toggle option
  • Fixed general loading saved elements
  • Fixed interaction ranges for the Saddle Pad holder
  • Added garden fence back
  • Overlooked the new vegetation, hopefully lags are reduced

Added "Owned" tag for shop items which check:
  • Player Inventory
  • Player Equipment
  • Player Storage
  • Every equipment of each horse
  • Equipment hanger/shelves at the players property

Note: Stackable items like resources or feed, will only be tagged as "Owned" from the player inventory


Thanks again for testing and reporting! If the update doesn’t show up right away, please restart Steam.

To report bugs, join our Discord server
or post in the appropriate thread in the Steam discussion forum.

Changed files in this update

