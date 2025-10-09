Another small update with important bug fixes, thank you for your continued feedback!
Fixes & Changes
- Fixed job board refresh
- Fixed stall changes
- Fixed processor loading issues
- Fixed "Show Quick Bar" toggle option
- Fixed general loading saved elements
- Fixed interaction ranges for the Saddle Pad holder
- Added garden fence back
- Overlooked the new vegetation, hopefully lags are reduced
Added "Owned" tag for shop items which check:
- Player Inventory
- Player Equipment
- Player Storage
- Every equipment of each horse
- Equipment hanger/shelves at the players property
Note: Stackable items like resources or feed, will only be tagged as "Owned" from the player inventory
Thanks again for testing and reporting! If the update doesn’t show up right away, please restart Steam.
To report bugs, join our Discord server
or post in the appropriate thread in the Steam discussion forum.
Changed files in this update