9 October 2025 Build 20322951 Edited 9 October 2025 – 15:39:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention all detectives!

💿 The autosaving system is here. Three new slots for autosaving have being added, along several autosaving trigger points across the game.

⚠️ Unity Security Update. We also updated the game to use the latest Unity version for security reasons.

🧪 Additionally, we have:

  • Adjusted some materials on doors and floors.

  • Fixed an error when loading a game from Applebaum’s apartment that allowed an inconsistent interaction.

  • Made minor optimizations and bug fixes throughout.

If you find any bugs or have any feedback, please share it in the active discussion post.

– Metro City PD Serving justice with half a clue and a quarter of lung capacity since 1999.

Nabos Studios Team

Over and out, agents of mayhem 🕵️

