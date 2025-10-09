Attention all detectives!

💿 The autosaving system is here. Three new slots for autosaving have being added, along several autosaving trigger points across the game.

⚠️ Unity Security Update. We also updated the game to use the latest Unity version for security reasons.

🧪 Additionally, we have:

Adjusted some materials on doors and floors.

Fixed an error when loading a game from Applebaum’s apartment that allowed an inconsistent interaction.

Made minor optimizations and bug fixes throughout.

If you find any bugs or have any feedback, please share it in the active discussion post.

– Metro City PD Serving justice with half a clue and a quarter of lung capacity since 1999.

Nabos Studios Team

Over and out, agents of mayhem 🕵️