- Fixed the "Back" button in the command line interface auto-typing "gui" when clicking it while there was a telnet connection open, which did nothing. It now types "quit", which closes the telnet conection and goes back to the local command line interface.

- Changed the autocompletion in the command line interface to also work by pressing "Left Ctrl". It was originally "Tab", as it usually is, but that is never detected by default as "Tab" is the "Exit/Close" key preset since I unified the UI controls in a recent update to make them use the same keys for the same actions as much as possible. If you really want to use "Tab" for autocompletion, you'll need to change the key mapping for "Exit (Menu and Interfaces)".

- Modified the scene loading code and rebuilt the lighting data for levels 7, 12 and 13 to try fixing a lighting bug that happens only in some computers and only some times.

This last one is a bug I've tried to fix before but seems like it's still happening to some players, as I've seen it in some videos of them playing recent versions of the game (no other mentions or bug reports though, so hopefully it only affects a small number of players). When it occurs, the indirect lighting of a level doesn't load correctly, that's my theory at least, and everything appears much darker and looks kind of weird (sometimes it ends up loading suddenly and sometimes it doesn't at all). From what I can gather from the few videos in which I have seen it, it also seems to happen more (maybe only) in some levels, particularly 12, 13 and, the most common, 7 (often after reloading the level but not always), but that may be just a coincidence as I'm not sure what triggers it and most of the time levels load fine even for those players.

I can't reproduce it in any of my computers, which makes finding the cause and a fix much harder, but I'll keep trying. This time I've reverted some of the changes I made previously, as it looks like they didn't help, made some small tweaks to the way I load the levels and rebaked the lighting data for those levels. Sorry if you are affected by this bug, I'm not sure if it's something I do / can do differently or an engine bug, but I'll keep trying to pinpoint the cause as long as it's still there... hopefully, these new changes will help (sadly, I have no way of knowing as it always works fine everywhere I can test the game).