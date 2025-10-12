Hey everyone,

Here’s a patch with bug fixes, balance tweaks, and general improvements.

Fixes

* Fixed an issue where real experience gained wasn't shown in victory screen, but still applied. The display didn't take into account experience rating properly.

* Fixed an issue where the item slots in the Trader Vendor did not match the item slots in the stash, causing you to be able to place items in the last 5 item slots in the trader and be unable to access them in the stash.

* Fix an issue where the Javelin DoT upgrade did not properly show bleed damage.

* Fixed a vendor bug where purchased items could disappear after saving and reloading.

* Fixed some issues with text on a scenario about a Zaradoman admiral in English.

* Add a host of small fixes and improvements to combat calculations.

* Damage range is now correct. Previously there was a discrepancy between the damage shown when hovering, and the actual damage done.

* AI now understands shield bypassing properly when calculating Damage (e.g. the Shieldbearers flail passive)

* Now properly rounds most calculations. Previously, integers were floored (this caused some wrong numbers esp at low numbers, like when doing 4-6 damage).

* Overall calculation improvements.

* Fixed an issue where Learning disappeared after saving/loading.

* Fixed a scenario which was supposed to reward a book, but rewarded some animal drops instead.

Balance and Design

* Buff Heavy Handed perk (Maulman's passive perk). Now deals all of its "overkill damage" when shattering armor. Furthermore, also buffed its Damage to health from 40% to 50%.

* Removed experience gained from Stratha pursuer events. This is to reduce incentives to intentionally fight Stratha pursuers.

* Slightly nerfed Beastslayer.

* Reduced the stats on most animal drops. They're supposed to, for the most part, be sold.

* Reduced the impact of the Pacifist Amulet (both damage reduction and stamina gained)

* Provoke can now stack on an enemy target if used by multiple provokers.

* Removed the possibility to start with negative traits on the Bodyguards and the King.

Content

* Added two abilities: Penetrating Strike and True Strike.

Thanks for reporting bugs as always! Much appreciated.

Cheers,

Black Voyage Games