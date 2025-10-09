These days are the National Day and Mid Autumn Festival holidays. Producer Long Shu went to Gannan before the holidays, so he didn't go out during the holidays and stayed at home drinking tea. Thank you for the article and optimizing the game. During the Double Festival, we coincidentally encountered Steam's autumn promotion and special offer. The game "Dragon Road" sold over 1000 sets, indicating that the game still has a certain level of acceptance and popularity. After all, a large portion of players are still interested in open world 3D games. As a treasure game based on infinite exploration in the open world, survival production foundation, construction and defense, and soul RPG battles, "Dragon Road" has been consistently updated and upgraded by the author. The following optimization content has been completed for the game:

1. Optimize the task system. The original three-step process of receiving tasks, completing tasks, and reporting to the Land God to complete tasks (receive prizes) has been optimized to a two-step process of receiving tasks and completing tasks. Now, the system will automatically submit completed tasks to summon the Land God to distribute prizes;

2. Develop small and medium-sized game system of the game, set up scratch entertainment spots in the Taihu Lake Fishing Village, Heroes' Homeland, inner and outer castles in Baili, players can scratch every time they take out 2000 gold coins, and the amount transferred varies from 2000 to 20000 gold coins. Those who need gold coins can try their luck;

3. Add a Xujiamen fishing village to Jinshatan, dividing it into Yinsha Beach and Jinshatan Beach. This is not only a beautiful scenery, but also a transitional scene between Yinsha Beach and Jinshatan Beach;

4. The desert has added the Eastern Dragon Cave, where players can defeat the Tyrannosaurus rex and rescue the Little White Dragon. As their own mount, they can not only ride but also help players attack enemy monsters;

5. Add a Chinese zombie, modeled after a Qing dynasty zombie, and place it in the dark areas of Xujiamen Village and Donghai Fishing Village;

6. Develop a portal module that can be used to teleport to the designated location of the portal at each major level;

7. Optimize the task system and add an international version of the task system. Originally only supporting the Chinese version, it has now been optimized to fully support both Chinese and English versions;

8. Resolve minor bugs reported by several players;