 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Football Manager 26 Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20322571 Edited 9 October 2025 – 15:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates


  • Changed option “show mouse controls” into “show keybinds” and hides the keyboard control in the hud too
  • Changed the thickness of ceiling parts to fit more the other ceilings
  • Added a category selection on the warehouse for a better overview
  • Added a new construction project to the bank for an overloaded delivery cart with up to 100 items and 6 barrels
  • Added an option to “Reservations” where you can disable them completely
  • Added an option for doormen to throw out thieves
  • Added 3 marketplace bard songs to the tavern bard songs
  • Added an additional button for workers if they have a level up
  • Reduced the frequency, the king is annoying the player and reduced his burping



Fixes


  • Cooking potatoes works now again
  • Fixed some delivery issues, where wrong items could be delivered
  • Fixed the lightings in shops, where just one candle was on
  • Changed the snap box of stairs for easier placing
  • Lowered the amount of XP on serving for better balancing
  • Fixed a bug where workers took delivery barrels already stored by the player
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes workers mount the wrong barrel on a shank
  • Workers now don’t take a mug before checking if a barrel is full or not
  • Fixed some issues with a menu name length
  • Fixed canceling last drink one hour before closing, when last drink is still active
  • Lowered the build area from axethrowing to make placement under stairs possible
  • Fixed a bug, where workers won’t do anything when just giving one task
  • Some small fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3160881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link