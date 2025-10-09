Updates
- Changed option “show mouse controls” into “show keybinds” and hides the keyboard control in the hud too
- Changed the thickness of ceiling parts to fit more the other ceilings
- Added a category selection on the warehouse for a better overview
- Added a new construction project to the bank for an overloaded delivery cart with up to 100 items and 6 barrels
- Added an option to “Reservations” where you can disable them completely
- Added an option for doormen to throw out thieves
- Added 3 marketplace bard songs to the tavern bard songs
- Added an additional button for workers if they have a level up
- Reduced the frequency, the king is annoying the player and reduced his burping
Fixes
- Cooking potatoes works now again
- Fixed some delivery issues, where wrong items could be delivered
- Fixed the lightings in shops, where just one candle was on
- Changed the snap box of stairs for easier placing
- Lowered the amount of XP on serving for better balancing
- Fixed a bug where workers took delivery barrels already stored by the player
- Fixed a bug where sometimes workers mount the wrong barrel on a shank
- Workers now don’t take a mug before checking if a barrel is full or not
- Fixed some issues with a menu name length
- Fixed canceling last drink one hour before closing, when last drink is still active
- Lowered the build area from axethrowing to make placement under stairs possible
- Fixed a bug, where workers won’t do anything when just giving one task
- Some small fixes
