9 October 2025 Build 20322525 Edited 9 October 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community






General fixes / Changes: 

  • Tiger netting textures have been updated 

  • Added Coming Soon Placeholders 
    - "Missions that are being worked on have been placed on the mission board so you can see which ones are currently in progress."


Tank Sights: 

  • Added Historically Accurate Scopes:   
    - "Every tank, both US and German, now feature their own historical scope in first-person view"   

  • First Person Camera View 
    - "Internal view has been adjusted to its historically accurate position"   

  • Adjusted Magnification Levels 
    - "Tank sight magnification levels have been adjusted to realistic levels" 
    - “Work on scopes doesn't end here; we will continue to improve them to match the feeling of controlling your tank from the inside.”   

 

Balancing:

  • All projectile penetration values have been adjusted to be more realistic.
    - "This should stop long, unrealistic battles and help the player to properly damage components"    - "We will continue to make adjustments to the penetration system after reviewing current changes."   

  • The M8 Scott’s penetration values & amount of HEAT shells have been reduced to its correct values 

  • StuH price and amount of HEAT shells have been adjusted to make it an interesting option for both campaign and Skirmish. 

  • You are no longer able to move while repairs are taking place. 
     
     
     
     
     
     

Game Menus:

  • Game Progress Block Warning: 
    - “The game will now warn you if windows is preventing you from saving your progress due to security restrictions for the save game file”  

  • Main menu buttons adjusted to make it easier to navigate 

  • Co-op Invite button should now be easier to locate & use 

  • Welcome message adjustments  
    - “The welcome message will no longer open 2 web pages” 
    - “Hotkeys have been adjusted”   

  • Copy Coordinates Button  
    - “In the ESC menu in game, you can now click the coordinates in the bottom right of the screen to copy your current coordinates / map to send a bug report to the team.”   


Skirmish:  

  • Destroying enemies in skirmishes now awards more points  

  • Enemy AI units should now properly leave their spawn area on Mortain  

  • Bion Spawn has been adjusted so you should no longer spawn in a stuck position on GER side  

  • Lobbies created with a different build version are automatically filtered out in the server browser 

  • Camera should no longer teleport under the tank on match end 

 

Missions: 

  • Highlight Remaining Enemies  
    - "Towards the later phases of the mission, the highlight for the last standing enemies now kicks in earlier"      

  • Replay Mission Button:  
    - "After completing a mission, a button is available to replay the same mission"

  • Objective Markers Disappear Properly:  
    - "After completing an objective, markers should now disappear more reliably"

Panzer Lehr:  

  • Player will now receive their new unit even if the resupply objective is completed ahead of time  

  • Progress won't come to a halt anymore because of enemy vehicles hiding behind buildings  

  • Trucks now leave the church plaza more easily when evacuating  

  • The resupply objective marker now appears as intended above the resupply station  

  • The hint to use the order menu now appears as intended when the new unit has been added  

Mortain:  

  • Spotted enemies and allied units will now display their outline correctly  

  • The objective name “capture the train station” has been renamed to make the progression clearer 
     

Stützpunkt la Hague:  

  • The German flaks won't be occupied by US soldiers anymore  

 

Höhe 285:  

  •  Friendly tanks will now be destroyed as intended when moving bravely into the dangerous area if they won't return quickly 
     

Tank Collision:  

  • Changed the way collisions between tanks are simulated, they should get stuck in each other less often now 

  • Gun barrels are not able to push other tanks anymore 

  • Barrels of destroyed tanks won't collide anymore 

 

HUD: 

  • Fuel Tank component will now highlight yellow when damaged. 

  • The hurt indicator, with its greyscale texture when your tank is hurt, will now update properly 

  • The list of objectives and crew messages in the tab menu won't overlap anymore in missions with many objectives   

  • Ammo type names: the type names of the different ammunitions have been added to the HUD   

 

Hangar: 

  • Added more variations for crew skins 

  • Each mission now shows a list of “recommended” tanks  

  • Mission selection now shows new missions that are coming soon 
     

AI Platoon Control: 

  • Order Menu: “hold” and “follow” should now work more consistently when managing your platoon   
     

Pathing: 

  • Many individual rocks and small inclines have been smoothed to prevent tanks from getting stuck on them as often.   
     
     

Settings: 

  • Crew barks and all other voice lines have been split and can be controlled with separate toggle buttons 

  • The audio device should now default to the system default unless changed     

  • Added "Ammo Name" and "Ammo Type" options to toggle visibility   

  • Tank Track Traces: have been reenabled and are now toggleable in the settings to increase performance   
     

Sound: 

  • Default master volume level reduced to 50%  

  • Voiceovers: all AI crew barks (“We have been hit!”) that occur during combat have been exchanged for human voiceovers

  • Hangar sound effects won't carry over to the intro cinematics anymore  

  • Spectating players and players in the end-mission screen can now hear all crew messages 
     

Crash Fixes 

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to view the profile of a player   

  • Various small crash fixes 

 

 
 

 

