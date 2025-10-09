General fixes / Changes:
Tiger netting textures have been updated
Added Coming Soon Placeholders
- "Missions that are being worked on have been placed on the mission board so you can see which ones are currently in progress."
Tank Sights:
Added Historically Accurate Scopes:
- "Every tank, both US and German, now feature their own historical scope in first-person view"
First Person Camera View
- "Internal view has been adjusted to its historically accurate position"
Adjusted Magnification Levels
- "Tank sight magnification levels have been adjusted to realistic levels"
- “Work on scopes doesn't end here; we will continue to improve them to match the feeling of controlling your tank from the inside.”
Balancing:
All projectile penetration values have been adjusted to be more realistic.
- "This should stop long, unrealistic battles and help the player to properly damage components" - "We will continue to make adjustments to the penetration system after reviewing current changes."
The M8 Scott’s penetration values & amount of HEAT shells have been reduced to its correct values
StuH price and amount of HEAT shells have been adjusted to make it an interesting option for both campaign and Skirmish.
You are no longer able to move while repairs are taking place.
Game Menus:
Game Progress Block Warning:
- “The game will now warn you if windows is preventing you from saving your progress due to security restrictions for the save game file”
Main menu buttons adjusted to make it easier to navigate
Co-op Invite button should now be easier to locate & use
Welcome message adjustments
- “The welcome message will no longer open 2 web pages”
- “Hotkeys have been adjusted”
Copy Coordinates Button
- “In the ESC menu in game, you can now click the coordinates in the bottom right of the screen to copy your current coordinates / map to send a bug report to the team.”
Skirmish:
Destroying enemies in skirmishes now awards more points
Enemy AI units should now properly leave their spawn area on Mortain
Bion Spawn has been adjusted so you should no longer spawn in a stuck position on GER side
Lobbies created with a different build version are automatically filtered out in the server browser
Camera should no longer teleport under the tank on match end
Missions:
Highlight Remaining Enemies
- "Towards the later phases of the mission, the highlight for the last standing enemies now kicks in earlier"
Replay Mission Button:
- "After completing a mission, a button is available to replay the same mission"
Objective Markers Disappear Properly:
- "After completing an objective, markers should now disappear more reliably"
Panzer Lehr:
Player will now receive their new unit even if the resupply objective is completed ahead of time
Progress won't come to a halt anymore because of enemy vehicles hiding behind buildings
Trucks now leave the church plaza more easily when evacuating
The resupply objective marker now appears as intended above the resupply station
The hint to use the order menu now appears as intended when the new unit has been added
Mortain:
Spotted enemies and allied units will now display their outline correctly
The objective name “capture the train station” has been renamed to make the progression clearer
Stützpunkt la Hague:
The German flaks won't be occupied by US soldiers anymore
Höhe 285:
Friendly tanks will now be destroyed as intended when moving bravely into the dangerous area if they won't return quickly
Tank Collision:
Changed the way collisions between tanks are simulated, they should get stuck in each other less often now
Gun barrels are not able to push other tanks anymore
Barrels of destroyed tanks won't collide anymore
HUD:
Fuel Tank component will now highlight yellow when damaged.
The hurt indicator, with its greyscale texture when your tank is hurt, will now update properly
The list of objectives and crew messages in the tab menu won't overlap anymore in missions with many objectives
Ammo type names: the type names of the different ammunitions have been added to the HUD
Hangar:
Added more variations for crew skins
Each mission now shows a list of “recommended” tanks
Mission selection now shows new missions that are coming soon
AI Platoon Control:
Order Menu: “hold” and “follow” should now work more consistently when managing your platoon
Pathing:
Many individual rocks and small inclines have been smoothed to prevent tanks from getting stuck on them as often.
Settings:
Crew barks and all other voice lines have been split and can be controlled with separate toggle buttons
The audio device should now default to the system default unless changed
Added "Ammo Name" and "Ammo Type" options to toggle visibility
Tank Track Traces: have been reenabled and are now toggleable in the settings to increase performance
Sound:
Default master volume level reduced to 50%
Voiceovers: all AI crew barks (“We have been hit!”) that occur during combat have been exchanged for human voiceovers
Hangar sound effects won't carry over to the intro cinematics anymore
Spectating players and players in the end-mission screen can now hear all crew messages
Crash Fixes
Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to view the profile of a player
Various small crash fixes
