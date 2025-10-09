Hello again, everyone! I am writing this in the dark, with my last ounce of battery because our power has been cut off. It's fine, it should be back on tomorrow, but to make ends meet we have accepted that we just have to be without it for a short while. These past few months have been a never-ending struggle, and there is still no meaningful news regarding this whole censorship situation, but we are hopeful that we can break out of this funk soon.

The good news is that today's release marks a milestone that has been a long time coming. Save-to-File is finally here! More information is available in the changelog, and unless you're starting your very first playthrough of the game, I highly recommend reading through it.

As far as the overhaul, a lot progress has been made but there is still a fair amount to go. At this point I would classify it as 90ish% done. Mainly all that is left is to finish porting in the last couple of questlines, and finish implementing all the sex scenes. Still a few weeks away from testing at the very least, but after so long I'm just grateful the end is in sight. Anyway, on to the changelog!

Changelog

*Implemented a Save-to-File system.

This option is now enabled by default for new games, but existing saves will need to switch to this system manually.

To switch the saving type, head to the Preferences section of the menu screen.

Save files should now be cross-compatible between the HTML and EXE versions.

If you are experiencing performance issues in the later game, switching to Save-to-File is recommended. Performance issues will only be remedied by clearing the DOM storage. (This will delete all existing saves, so make a Save-to-File FIRST before deleting if you want to keep your progress. Detailed instructions on clearing DOM storage are available in the FAQ channel on Discord):

https://discord.gg/pUH9V6NhBg