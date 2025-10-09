We’ve just released an update that improves the loading speed of profession screens.
Navigating between crafting professions should now feel much faster and more responsive.
Thank you for your continued feedback — these performance improvements are all thanks to your reports and support!
Update Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2409581
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2409582
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update