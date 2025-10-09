 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Football Manager 26 Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20322459 Edited 9 October 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just released an update that improves the loading speed of profession screens.
Navigating between crafting professions should now feel much faster and more responsive.

Thank you for your continued feedback — these performance improvements are all thanks to your reports and support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2409581
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2409582
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link