This update focuses on balancing, smoother gameplay, and overall system stability, along with general UI and performance improvements.
Gameplay & Balance
- Overall balance adjustments across skills, growth, and survival systems.
- Improved behavior and priority handling for actions.
- General refinements for smoother gameplay flow.
UI & Experience
- General UI improvements for readability and consistency.
- Added additional control options and smoother interface transitions.
World & Immersion
- Adjusted environment interactions and spacing for better navigation.
- Minor visual and interaction polish across the world.
Fixes & Stability
- Various fixes to action and system stability.
- Improved overall performance and responsiveness.
- Applied security and compatibility updates.
Changed files in this update