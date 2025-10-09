 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20322396 Edited 9 October 2025 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update focuses on balancing, smoother gameplay, and overall system stability, along with general UI and performance improvements.

Gameplay & Balance

  • Overall balance adjustments across skills, growth, and survival systems.
  • Improved behavior and priority handling for actions.
  • General refinements for smoother gameplay flow.


UI & Experience

  • General UI improvements for readability and consistency.
  • Added additional control options and smoother interface transitions.


World & Immersion

  • Adjusted environment interactions and spacing for better navigation.
  • Minor visual and interaction polish across the world.


Fixes & Stability

  • Various fixes to action and system stability.
  • Improved overall performance and responsiveness.
  • Applied security and compatibility updates.

